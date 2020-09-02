Nvidia RTX 3000 GPUs will include one awesome pack-in game to test out your pricey new graphics card.

After the intense Nvidia RTX 3000 reveal event yesterday, check out the cool news here, the graphics card manufacturer revealed that all RTX 3070, 3080 and 3090 GPUs will include a free copy of Ubisoft’s upcoming Watch Dogs Legion upon release.

Starting on September 17th, Nvidia’s pack-in deal will also be available for pre-built PCs that use a new Nvidia RTX 3000 series GPU. As a sprinkling of goodies on top of your purchase, you’ll also receive a free year of GeForce Now.

As a pack-in title, Watch Dogs Legion looks to be a fantastic test for a new GPU. While it may not be as hyped as Cyberpunk 2077, it does feature some awesome ray-tracing features in a dense open world. In fact, Nvidia even released a new trailer that shows just that. Check it out below: