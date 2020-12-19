The Microsoft Surface Duo does not have the most robust construction, with glass shells, plastic frames and a somewhat fragile hinge, but even an all metal design would not have been able to stand up to the abuse from some deranged people on TikTok.

XDA-Dev’s Max Weinbach posted a video sent to him of some young men intentionally destroying the Surface Duo by slamming it in a car door.

The device was, of course, disabled, but surprisingly still had enough power to light up the screen, suggesting despite all its faults the Microsoft Surface Duo can take a licking and keep on ticking.

What do our readers think of this wanton act of destruction? Let us know below.

