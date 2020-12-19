The Microsoft Surface Duo does not have the most robust construction, with glass shells, plastic frames and a somewhat fragile hinge, but even an all metal design would not have been able to stand up to the abuse from some deranged people on TikTok.

XDA-Dev’s Max Weinbach posted a video sent to him of some young men intentionally destroying the Surface Duo by slamming it in a car door.

This is just an example of some of the stupid shit I get texted on an almost daily basis. RIP Surface Duo. pic.twitter.com/1dwXs4Cego — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) December 18, 2020

The device was, of course, disabled, but surprisingly still had enough power to light up the screen, suggesting despite all its faults the Microsoft Surface Duo can take a licking and keep on ticking.

What do our readers think of this wanton act of destruction? Let us know below.