Watch a full 2 minutes of the Surface Duo in use (video)

After a bit of too-ing and fro-ing, Israel Rodriguez has finally uploaded the full hands-on video of the Surface Duo being used presumably by a Microsoft employee in the wild.

The video, which has the quality of a demo rather than casual use, shows the person using the device in both portrait and landscape mode, to view documents and play games and generally cruise around the UI.

The video also seems to show some UI changes Microsoft may be making to stock android, including a notification drop down which does not use the full width of the screen.

See the full video below: