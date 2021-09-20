Samsung has made much of the improved durability of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, with the outer displays using Gorilla Glass Victus, the frame being a special aluminium alloy and the screen supposedly 80% stronger, but I suspect most owners will not put any of those claims to a deliberate test.

YouTube channel PhoneBuff are however not most people, and have taken upon themselves to put Samsung’s durability claims to test in their special drop test rig.

See the results below:

via SamMobile