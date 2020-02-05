Things may be looking up for Bethesda’s infamous Fallout 76, as Wastelanders will finally set foot in Appalachia and Windows PC gamers will be able to play through Steam.

Wastelanders is a completely free update for all Fallout 76 players and will land on Windows PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 on April 7th, 2020.

The update aims to give the game a more Fallout 3-esque feel, with a similar dialogue system that fluctuates based on your character and how S.P.E.C.I.A.L they are rather than providing you with generic speech options.

Appalachia will also receive thousands of human NPCs, new weapons, new armour, new enemies, new mutants to face off against, new factions and sub-factions including a cult, a new main quest, new choices, actual in-game consequences, new gear, and plenty more.

In Fallout 76: Wastelanders, people are now coming back to West Virginia. Two vying factions are struggling to gain the upper hand as the secrets of West Virginia are revealed. The Settlers have come to find a new home, and the Raiders have come to exploit them. Embark on a new quest for the Overseer, forge alliances with competing factions, and uncover the truth of what’s hidden in the mountains. Wastelanders includes: New Main Quest – Uncover the secrets of West Virginia by playing through an all-new main quest, starting from the moment you leave Vault 76.

Human NPCs – Befriend or betray new neighbors who have come to rebuild, and experience Appalachia through the eyes of its residents.

New Creatures and Gear – Take down newly mutated creatures finding their way to the region and earn the highest tier of weapons and armor.

Choices and Reputation – Alter the fates of those you meet with dialogue trees. Decisions affect your standing with each faction through an all-new reputation system.

If you’re a PC gamer and you’re considering picking up Fallout 76 on Steam, just be aware that there’s a bit of a catch if you already own the game through the Bethesda.net launcher.

While your characters will be playable on both launchers, you won’t be able to transfer your Atoms or Fallout 1st membership between Bethesda.net and Steam and vice versa. Atoms you earn will also be specific to one platform. However, items you’ve purchased through the Atomic Shop will be shared and usable across both launchers.

Fallout 76 will hit Steam on April 7th, the same day as the launch of the Wastelanders update.