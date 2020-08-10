AT&T may no longer be selling off its Warner Bros Interactive gaming division following the fan hype of its Harry Potter and Suicide Squad games.

Despite AT&T originally planning to cut off its video game division Warner Bros Interactive at an estimated valuation of $4 billion, the conglomerate has rolled back on their decision to restructure and sell off parts of the company.

Revealed through an official press release, it was revealed that Warner Bros Interactive will be staying put.

“Warner Bros. Interactive remains part of the Studios and Networks group, along with our Global Brands and Franchises team including DC led by Pam Lifford, and our Kids, Young Adults and Classics business led by Tom Ascheim, all focused on engaging fans with our brands and franchises through games and other interactive experiences,” announced CEO Jason Kilar.

Warner Bros’ gaming division was originally targeted for purchase by multiple AAA companies including EA, Activision and even Microsoft to boost their Xbox division.