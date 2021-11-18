After plenty of leaks, Warner Bros. Games has finally announced their free-to-play multiversal fighter, MultiVersus, which launches next year.

Featuring characters from across Warner Bros. many properties, MultiVersus definitely lives up to its multiversal name. In Warner Bros. free-to-play multiversal fighter, you can play as characters from Scooby-Doo, Looney Tunes, Game of Thrones, Tom and Jerry, Adventure Time, Steven Universe, and of course plenty of DC superheroes and villains.

Alongside the impressive, albeit rather messy, roster of characters, MultiVersus will feature 2v2 battles as a game core mode alongside “intense 1 vs. 1 clashes and a 4-player free-for-all mode,” so there should be plenty to enjoy throughout the game’s variety of varied stages.

In a press release announcing the game, developer Player First Games boasted that “we’ve built MultiVersus from the ground up to be a cooperative, social game that embraces teamwork and strategy.”

“We’re also focused on providing first class online gameplay through dedicated server-based rollback netcode so that friends and rivals can enjoy a seamless competitive experience as they duke it out with our diverse roster of characters.”

MultiVersus is currently due to launch sometime next year for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC with full cross-play and dedicated server-based rollback netcode to keep things fair.