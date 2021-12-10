In an announcement we can’t say we saw coming, Warhammer: 40,000: Space Marine 2 has been revealed at The Game Awards.

According to publisher Deep Silver “Space Marine 2 heralds the next installment for Captain Titus and mankind’s ultimate protectors, complete with a glimpse of brutal gameplay action.”

While what we witnessed in the trailer was definitely brutal, with plenty of Tyranid being cut down and cut in half, we’re not too sure you can go about calling it “gameplay action,” as it’s definitely a pre-rendered cinematic trailer, unlike Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2.

Here’s a little bit more about Warhammer: 40,000: Space Marine 2 thanks to Deep Silver:

“Embody the superhuman skill and brutality of a Space Marine, the greatest of the Emperor’s warriors, with Clive Standen (Vikings, Taken) as the iconic Captain Titus. Unleash deadly abilities and an arsenal of devastating weaponry to obliterate the relentless Tyranid hordes.”

No release date has been announced just yet, but whenever it does release, Warhammer: 40,000: Space Marine 2 will launch on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.