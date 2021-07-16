Warhammer 40,000 Darktide has become the latest in the growing list of games that have been delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, with its release date being pushed to Spring 2022.

Warhammer 40,000 Darktide, if you’ve not heard of it before, is the promising co-op first-person shooter melee hybrid game from Fatshark, who also made the Left 4 Dead reminiscent Warhammer: Vermintide 2.

Warhammer 40,000 Darktide will, of course, have its own twists to the co-op shooter formula in both gameplay and theme to set itself apart from the previous Fatshark games, but beyond the new hive city setting revealed in the trailers, we’ll have to wait a little while longer now to know more details.

Announcing the delay in a Twitter post, Martin Wahlund, Fatshark CEO and co-founder plainly said that “we have a responsibility to deliver the best game we possibly can, and frankly we need more time to accomplish this goal.”

“It’s no secret that building a game during a pandemic is quite a challenge,” Wahlund continued, knowing that Fatshark’s latest is hardly the first game we’ve seen that has been affected by pandemic based problems and left requiring more time.

During the delay, the team at Fatshark won’t just be polishing everything to ensure a good level of quality, as Wahlund revealed that they’ll also be investing “in more systems to support Darktide for years to come.”

An update on Darktide's launch window pic.twitter.com/kY0GjmpZuu — Warhammer 40,000: Darktide (@Darktide40K) July 15, 2021

Now set to launch sometime in Spring of 2022, Warhammer 40,000 Darktide will be an exclusive next-gen title for PC and the Xbox Series X|S whenever it releases within its new window.