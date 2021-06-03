Revealed as part of the Warhammer Skulls event, Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters revives the Chaos Gate series after 22 years.

Playing as the legendary Grey Knights, who are supposedly “humanity’s greatest weapon” according to the game’s blurb, it’s up to you to purge a plague from the galaxy in this new turn-based tactical RPG.

As you might expect from a Warhammer game, there is some suitably beefy armour and a few impressive glowing weapons to get you excited as the logo slowly unveils itself throughout the brief trailer.

At less than a minute, we don’t know much about Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters from the teaser trailer just yet, aside from the fact that it’ll be launching sometime in 2022 for PC.

There’s going to be a “full cinematic announcement” coming in August 2021 to reveal more about Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters, so there’s a while to wait yet before more details about the latest game in the 40k Universe.