Warface Breakout is a premium spin-off of Crytek’s free-to-play game

Crytek’s free to play first person shooter Warface has just revealed its premium spin-off: Warface Breakout.

Releasing today for $20 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, Warface Breakout is described S a classic competitive FPS game similar to the likes of Valve’s Counter-Strike.

Developed by Allods Team, the Counter-Strike competitor has been designed from the ground up for console players. With movement and aiming optimised for controllers, this should be an interesting shooter experience.

Warface Breakout will launch with one game mode, a five versus five Search and Destroy mode with either team planting or defusing bombs. The mode will be playable across five different maps.

Become the ultimate mercenary of tomorrow in Warface: Breakout, a tactical online first-person shooter where tight gunplay and strategic team cooperation define the high-stakes PvP experience. Engage in fierce gunfights, make split-second decisions and master a vast arsenal of weapons to outsmart your opponents and secure victory.

The original Warface game is available to play for free on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.