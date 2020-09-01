Walmart takes on Amazon Prime with a new membership program called Walmart+

Walmart today announced Walmart+, a new membership program to offer both in-store and online benefits to customers. Walmart+ will be supported at more than 4,700 stores, including 2,700 stores that offer delivery as fast as same day. The main benefit of Walmart+ is unlimited free delivery from stores.

Membership will be available to all customers on Sept. 15. It will cost $98 a year or $12.95 a month and includes a 15-day free trial period.

For now, Walmart+ will offer the following benefits.

Unlimited free delivery: In-store prices as fast as same-day on more than 160,000 items from tech and toys to household essentials and groceries. This service was previously known as Delivery Unlimited – a subscription service that allows customers to place an unlimited number of deliveries for a low, flat yearly or monthly fee. Current subscribers will automatically become Walmart+ members.

Walmart mentioned that the list of benefits will continue to grow over time. In addition to the above, Walmart already offers free curbside pickup, NextDay delivery and two-day delivery.