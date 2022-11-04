This custom Xbox console kit is Black Panter doing the ‘Wakanda Forever’ salute, and we love it

Xbox is featuring a limited-time Black Panther: Wakanda Forever-themed Xbox Series X console and controller, and they are incredibly beautiful. Unlike the past movie-inspired hardware editions revealed by the company, the latest set offers more details. The set comes with replica Kimoyo beads and custom sterling charms aside from the colors and prints. And with all the pieces placed together, you’ll see the Black Panther in a hero suit doing the iconic “Wakanda Forever” salute. Awesome.

If you also covet this beautiful package just like us, it’s good news that you can obtain it for free by completing a memory game Xbox prepared on its official Black Panther: Wakanda Forever-themed microsite. You just need to memorize a sequence involving Wakanda characters, which you will arrange later in the test. Upon submitting your entry, you’ll get the chance to win one of the five Wakanda Forever-inspired packages.

This giveaway is a part of the company’s promotion after its partnership with Marvel Studio’s new movie that is set to release on November 11. But aside from these devices, Xbox said it is also taking the campaign to another level by offering other activities related to the movie and its visions.

“To celebrate the November 11 theatrical release of Marvel Studios’ highly anticipated sequel ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,’ Xbox aims to inspire a new generation of heroes to innovate, build, and create a space for themselves in the Gaming and STEM industries,” writes Xbox Global Partnerships Director Marcos Waltenberg on Xbox Wire. “Budding innovators will also be able to participate in a brand new MakeCode curriculum inspired by the film, where users can learn how to write code for their own playable “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”-themed activity.”

Xbox will involve some personalities to execute these activities, such as Jacoby DuBose, who will hold a Wakanda-inspired HBCU Lecture with a focus on the MakeCode curriculum; five creators for hosting free local screenings of the film in different theaters across the US; and Letitia Wright, who created a series of videos underscoring the relevance of the movie’s message to everyone.

“Together, these activations and digital experiences are designed to empower underrepresented groups to realize the promise of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ by pursuing opportunities in game creation, mathematics, science, engineering, and more,” added Waltenberg.