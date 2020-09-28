Rumors of Samsung working on a new foldable smartphone called W21 5G have been in the works for the last few weeks. Now, it seems that the W21 5G is no longer just a rumor as the foldable phone with a model number W2021 just passed the 3C certification. Apart from confirming the existence of the foldable phone, the 3C certification hints that the launch could be near. Moreover, it also reveals some useful information about the product.

According to the 3C certification document, the W21 5G will feature Samsung’s famous 25W charger, with support for charging in 15W mode. It also reveals 5G support. Rumor also has it that it’ll feature Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and frankly, that’s not a surprise.

Not much is know about Samsung’s W21 foldable smartphone, but it’s being said that it will be powered by Snapdragon 865 and will feature an infinity-o punch-hole display. Unfortunately, we don’t know when the foldable phone will hit the market, but since the smartphone has received the 3C certification, we can expect Samsung to release it sooner rather than later.

via Myfixguide