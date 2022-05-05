There is some bad news for folks hoping to get all-electric vehicles (EVs) from Volkswagen this 2022. VW CEO Herbert Diess told the Financial Times that the company is “basically sold out on electric vehicles in Europe and in the United States.”

The news means one thing: all EVs from VW, Audi, Lamborghini, Bentley, Porsche, Ducati, and more brands from the Volkswagen Group will be unavailable for the entire 2022. Nonetheless, those who are hoping to get in line can hope for the EVs of the group in 2023. The company also said that it is expecting its backlog of orders to grow year-round.

However, while it is good news for VW Group, it is still facing challenges in its production due to the shutdowns in China caused by the pandemic and the lack of chips needed for the EVs. VW is not the only one facing this supply chain issue, though. Many EV brands are also struggling with chips, causing their production to either slow down or stop. The chip shortage, of course, isn’t the only obstacle in making EV production fast. There are also the batteries and other EV features to mind.

Indeed, the entire EV industry is facing problems in producing the products. As a matter of fact, Ford has a note for the F-150 Lightning on its website saying, “the current model year is no longer available for retail order.” It also stopped taking orders for its electric truck in December. This, nevertheless, is not the case with VW, which is completely out of EV.