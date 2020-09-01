Much like all the popular smartphone manufacturers, Vivo is also keeping itself busy by working on a lot of exciting new technologies that it wants to add in its future smartphones. Vivo’s latest patent suggests the company is quite interested in releasing more smartphones with hybrid zoom functionality. The idea of a smartphone with a physical zoom button may also have gotten the company’s attention.

Vivo filed a patent for a smartphone that has both hybrid zoom functionality and a physical zoom button on April 24, 2020. The patent was published on August 28, giving us details about the patented smartphone.

The patented Vivo smartphone features a rounded screen with narrow screen edges, a small hole-punch camera in the top left corner. It has a volume rocker and just below that, you can find the power button. We can also see a slider at the bottom of the smartphone — the best use case of this is that you can use the slider with your index finger to zoom into objects in landscape mode.

Talking about the cameras, you can see a rounded-camera module, inside which we can see four cameras. The camera on the top of the module is probably the main camera as it is the largest one. On its right and left side, you can see a smaller lens and the bottom is where is the zoom lens seems to be located. The patented smartphone features a punch-hole design to make a room for the selfie camera.

Both Vivo X30 Pro and X50 Pro are smartphones that already have the hybrid camera zoom functionality and the fact that the company has patented a smartphone with the technology suggests that the Chinese phone maker may also be thinking of releasing more handsets with the technology.

However, it’s worth pointing out that since this is a patent, the smartphone may never see the daylight. So, you should not keep your hopes high.

