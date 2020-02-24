Vivo launched the NEX 3 smartphone last year and it looks like the company is working on launching a refreshed model of the same phone. The phone was previously spotted on Chinese certification website bearing the model number V1950A.

Now, the same model number appeared on Geekbench. The listing confirms that Vivo NEX 3 5G will come with an Octa-core processor, 8 GB of RAM and Android 10. The device scored 921 points in the single-core test and 3369 points in the multi-core test which suggest that the phone will most likely come with Snapdragon 865.

Apart from that, the phone is also rumoured to come equipped with a 6.89-inch AMOLED QHD+ screen. The phone will also have 64 MP + 13 MP + 13 MP triple-camera setup at the back and 16 MP front camera. The phone will be powered by a 4250mAh battery.

Via MySmartPrice