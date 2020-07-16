Vivo launches the new X50 series smartphones in India

Vivo has announced two new smartphones under X50 series in India. Both the new smartphones come with decent specs and are designed for mobile photographers.

The Vivo X50 comes with 6.56-inch AMOLED display with 90hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 730 SoC which is paired with an 8 GB LPDDR4X RAM. The phone has 128GB/256GB of internal storage and it comes with Android 10 out-0f-the-box. For the camera, X50 has a quad-camera setup on the back with 48 MP (f/1.6), 8 MP 120-degrees wide-angle, 13 MP bokeh (f/2.48), 5 MP macro (f/2.48). It also supports up to 20X digital zoom and has support for OIS and EIS. There’s also a 32 MP front camera for selfies. Lastly, the phone comes with a massive 4200mAh battery and support 33W fast charging. The Vivo X50 comes in two colours– Frost Blue and Glaze Black.

The Vivo X50 Pro comes with a 6.56-inch AMOLED display with 90hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 765G which is paired with an 8GB LPDDR4X RAM. The phone has 256 GB of internal storage and comes with Android 10 out-of-the-box. For the camera, X50 Pro has a quad-camera setup on the back with 48 MP (f/1.6) (gimbal camera system), 8 MP 120-degrees wide-angle, 13 MP bokeh (f/2.48), 8 MP 5x telescopic lens. It also comes with a 32 MP front camera for selfies. Lastly, the phone has a 4315mAh battery and supports 33W fast charging. The Vivo X50 Pro comes in Alpha Grey.

The Vivo X50 128 GB variant is priced at ?34,990 (~$465) while the 256 GB is priced at ?37,990 (~$505). The Vivo X50 Pro, on the other hand, will cost you ?49,999 (~$665). The phones will go on pre-order today and will be available for sale on July 24.