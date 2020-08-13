Visual Studio Code July 2020 Update brings Settings Sync, Java lightweight mode and more

Microsoft today announced the release of Visual Studio Code July 2020 update. This version 1.48 VS Code update comes with several new features including the much-awaited Settings Sync, Java lightweight mode and more. Find the highlights of this release below.
- Settings Sync to Stable – Settings Sync is now available for preview in stable.
- Updated Extensions view menu – Simplified menu with additional filtering options.
- New Git View submenus – Refactored overflow menu for Git in the Source Control view.
- Updated in-browser debugging – Debug in the browser without writing a launch configuration.
- Publish a public repository – Choose whether to publish to a public or private GitHub repository.
- Notebook UX updates – New Cell menu, enhanced drag and drop.
- New Remote Container topics – Learn how to attach to a container and create a new dev container.
- Java lightweight mode – Start working with your Java source files more quickly.
You can read about these updates in detail from the source link below.
Source: Microsoft
Comments