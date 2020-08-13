Visual Studio Code July 2020 Update brings Settings Sync, Java lightweight mode and more

by Pradeep

 

Microsoft today announced the release of Visual Studio Code July 2020 update. This version 1.48 VS Code update comes with several new features including the much-awaited Settings Sync, Java lightweight mode and more. Find the highlights of this release below.

You can read about these updates in detail from the source link below.

Source: Microsoft

Some links in the article may not be viewable as you are using an AdBlocker. Please add us to your whitelist to enable the website to function properly.

Related
Comments