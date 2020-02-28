Apple is rumoured to announce the iPhone 12 lineup at its annual event. According to analysts, iPhone 12 lineup will see a massive redesign but Apple’s notch is here to stay. The company is expected to create entirely new housing with flat metal edges sandwiched between glass on the front and back of the phone. While Apple is expected to redesign the iPhone 12, don’t expect to see a foldable iPhone from Apple any time soon. Apple is known for waiting for the tech to mature before jumping on the onboard and the company is expected to do the same when it comes to foldable smartphones.

However, that hasn’t stopped people from creating their own version of a foldable Apple iPhone 12. Iskander Utebayev, a graphic designer who goes by @bat.not.bad on Instagram has created a new video which shows a beautiful iPhone 12 Flip with a foldable display. The video shows the same clamshell design but the concept has a bezel-less display along with a bigger screen at the front.

The phone looks better than what we have seen so far from both Samsung and Motorola. The video does take you to the dreamland before the reality sets in. While this concept looks stunning, it won’t be a reality, at least not any time soon. It does, however, give us a glimpse into the foldable future we were promised a few years ago.

While the foldable displays are new, the tech is evolving and with more companies taking interest in the tech, it’s only a matter of time before foldable phones become a norm. Even then, it would be hard to create a smartphone similar to the concept iPhone 12 Flip as there are laws of physics and manufacturing constraints in the real world. That said, we had the same doubts about tech like in-display cameras and foldable displays but those became a reality so who knows what the future holds for us.

Via BGR