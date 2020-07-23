Verizon rolls out OneUI 2.1 update to Galaxy Note 9

Earlier this year, Samsung said that it will be rolling out the new OneUI 2.1 update to older Samsung flagships as well. Now, Verizon has started rolling out the update to Galaxy Note 9 users.

OneUI 2.1 update brings a lot of new features and changes including Advanced Photo and Video Experiences, Easy Sharing Capabilities and Intelligent Gallery. Apart from OneUI 2.1, the brings July 2020 Android Security patch.

The new update bumps the firmware to “N960USQU4ETG1” and is rolling to Galaxy Note 9 users on the Verizon network. It will download automatically but you can head to Settings>Software update to check for the new update.

Via: SamMobile