Verizon has started rolling out June 2020 security patch for Samsung Galaxy S20 series. The new patch brings general improvements and bumps the Android security patch level to June 2020.

Here’s the official changelog of the update:

The current software update provides performance improvements and the most up to date Android security patches on your device.

The latest update also bumps the firmware version to G986USQU1ATFG, G988USQU1ATFG and G981VSQU1ATFG for Samsung Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra and Galaxy S20 5G UW respectively. The new update should download automatically but you can head to Settings>Software update and tap on Download and install to manually download the update.

Via: SamMobile