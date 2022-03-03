Given the current world events, Verizon decided to waive any calling, texting, and in-country data fees to its customers until March 10, 2022, ensuring customers to and from Hungary, Moldova, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, and Ukraine remain connected with family and friends. This offer is provided automatically, so users don’t need to do anything or file any forms to take advantage. Even residential landline customers will benefit from Verizon’s relief offer, as the company will also waive any international charges to those countries mentioned above.

Verizon wireless customers interested in donating or providing relief to Ukraine can also do so via text message to various renowned organizations:

UNICEF : Donating to UNICEF will help support the organization’s lifesaving programs dedicated to children. Children and families in need will receive safe water, prepositioning health and hygiene supplies, and more. Among other things, UNICEF also provides psychosocial support, learning services, and emergency cash assistance. Those interested in making a one-time $10 donation via UNICEF can text UKRAINE to 80100.

Salvation Army : This organization has always had an established presence in Ukraine, and donating to them will provide affected families and individuals with food, clothes, blankets, shelter, and even spiritual care. Those interested in making a one-time $10 donation via Salvation Army can text UKRAINE to 52000.

International Rescue Committee: Donating to this organization provides food, medical care, and emergency supplies to affected people in Ukraine. Those interested in making a one-time $25 donation via IRC can text UKRAINE to 25383.

Making a one-time donation to any of the mentioned organizations above will show up on the user’s wireless bill. Learn more about Verizon’s relief operation here.