Verizon launches new Yahoo Mobile unlimited phone plan in the US

by Pradeep

 

Verizon Media which owns Yahoo today announced Yahoo Mobile, a new unlimited phone plan in the US. Basically, Verizon is trying to take advantage of the Yahoo brand by announcing a new prepaid mobile plan. Yahoo Mobile plan will include:

  • Unlimited text, talk and data
  • Unlimited mobile hotspot for use with one connected device at a time
  • Yahoo Mail Pro for ad-free email
  • Account Pro for 24/7 Yahoo account customer service
  • On Verizon’s 4G LTE network
  • All for $39.99/month

Yahoo Mobile is now available for purchase in the U.S. on iOS and Android. You can learn more about this plan at yahoomobile.com.

Yahoo Mobile will bring together the capabilities of Verizon’s assets including its superior 4G LTE network and Yahoo’s trusted brand, content and scale to create the best experience and connectivity for consumers.

Source: Verizon

