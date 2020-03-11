Verizon launches new Yahoo Mobile unlimited phone plan in the US

Verizon Media which owns Yahoo today announced Yahoo Mobile, a new unlimited phone plan in the US. Basically, Verizon is trying to take advantage of the Yahoo brand by announcing a new prepaid mobile plan. Yahoo Mobile plan will include:

Unlimited text, talk and data

Unlimited mobile hotspot for use with one connected device at a time

Yahoo Mail Pro for ad-free email

Account Pro for 24/7 Yahoo account customer service

On Verizon’s 4G LTE network

All for $39.99/month

Yahoo Mobile is now available for purchase in the U.S. on iOS and Android. You can learn more about this plan at yahoomobile.com.

Yahoo Mobile will bring together the capabilities of Verizon’s assets including its superior 4G LTE network and Yahoo’s trusted brand, content and scale to create the best experience and connectivity for consumers.

Source: Verizon