The Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 update is already available on unlocked OnePlus 8 smartphones, and it’s now time for Verizon users to get a taste of the latest version of the OxygenOS. Verizon-branded OnePlus 8 phones are now getting the OxygenOS 11 update, bring you exciting new features.

The latest version of OxygenOS brings a number of new features and fresh new designs that, according to OnePlus, “will empower more efficiency for your overall experience in big screen.” Some noteworthy features in OxygenOS 11 update include Ambient Display, Dark Mode shortcut in quick setting, improved Zen Mode, and more. You can read about these new features in detail below.

CHANGELOG

System Fresh new UI visual design brings you a more comfortable experience with various optimizations of details. Brand-new weather UI supports dynamic switches between sunrise and sunset. You can have day and night at your hand now. Optimized stability on some third-party applications and improved user experience.

Game Space Newly added gaming tools box for convenient switches of Fnatic mode. You can now choose three ways of notifications: text-only, heads up and block, just for your immersive gaming experience. Newly added quick reply feature in a small window for Instagram and WhatsApp. (Enable it by swiping down from upper right/left corners of the screen in gaming mode) Newly added mis-touch prevention feature. Enable it, swipe down from the top of the screen, click and the notification bar will pop out.

Ambient Displsy Added Always-on ambient Display function, custom Schedule/All day option included. (To set: Settings > Display > Ambient Display) Newly added Insight clock style, a joint creation with Parsons School of Design. It will change according to the phone usage data. (To set: Settings > Customization > Clock Style) Newly added 10 new clock styles. (To set: Settings > Customization > Clock Style)

Dark Mode Added the shortcut key for Dark Mode, pull down the quick setting to enable. Supporting automatically turn on feature & customize time range. (To set: Settings > Display > Dark Mode > Turn on automatically > Automatically enable from sunset to sunrise/Custom time range.)

Zen Mode Added 5 new themes (ocean, space, grassland, and so on), and more timing options. Included the Group feature in Zen Mode, now you can invite your friends and enable the Zen Mode together.

Gallery Story function supported, automatically forming weekly videos with photos and video in storage. Loading speed optimized, and the image preview is now faster.

Others The widget on the desktop might disappear. It can be set as followed: Long press on the desktop -“Widget” – “Settings” – Select the widget.



After the OnePlus 8 series, the OxygenOS 11 update is likely to become available for OnePlus 7T and the OnePlus 7 series. The company also promised that it’d bring the latest OxygenOS update to the OnePlus Nord, OnePlus 6, and 6T series.

Meanwhile, OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro owners can install the OxygenOS 11 update by going to Settings > System > System updates. Before you install the update, make sure that the battery level of your smartphone is above 30% and that the minimum storage space available is 3GB.

