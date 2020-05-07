It was today confirmed during Microsoft’s Inside Xbox livestream that Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 will be coming to Xbox Series X in all its gothic glory.

The game will also be optimised for Xbox Series X and will also feature the Series X’s new Smart Delivery feature.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 is due out sometime this year following a delay last year where the team at Hardsuit Labs said that they made the difficult choice to “value quality over making the Q1 launch window.”

Enter the World of Darkness and rise through vampire society. Experience Seattle – a city full of alluring, dangerous, characters and factions. You are dead now but stronger, quicker, more alluring and with potential for so much more. Choose to be brutal and unflinching or cultured and seductive. Use charm, cunning, terror and sheer will to rise through vampire society. What monster will you be?

If you’re not planning on getting an Xbox Series X right away or if you play on a different platform, no worries. Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 will also be coming out on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

For more information, you can check out the game’s official website by following the link here.