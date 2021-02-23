2021 will no longer see the release of Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 as publisher Paradox has taken the game from developer Hardsuit Labs.

Announced through an update on the game’s official website, Paradox revealed that the game will be handed to a new, unspecified team and will not make its planned 2021 release date.

“We have made the hard decision that Hardsuit Labs will no longer be leading the development of Bloodlines 2 – which also means that we will not be releasing in 2021 as previously planned,” Paradox announced. “Since we cannot at this time communicate a new release date, we’ve also decided to stop accepting pre-orders for the time being.”

Paradox does state that Bloodlines 2 is still in development and that the game’s future release will still be based on the foundations laid down by Hardsuit’s years-long work on the project.

“We’d like to take this opportunity to honor Hardsuit Labs for their efforts and thank them for their hard work on the project,” reads the announcement. “The studio has done a tremendous job in laying the foundations for the game and we hope that you, the community, will also appreciate their contribution to Bloodlines 2.”