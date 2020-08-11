Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 delayed into next year

Hardsuit Labs’ Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 RPG has been delayed from its original 2020 release date in order to reach an internal bar of quality that the game doesn’t quite match at this moment in time.

Announced through a community update on Twitter, Hardsuit Labs explained that the delay of Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 is strictly so that they can “ensure the best player experience possible” when the game finally launches.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 now has a new launch date of 2021. While there is no concrete date planned for the game’s release, players should expect it to come out sometime next year.

“Due to the quality bar and ambitions we have set for ourselves, we have made the difficult decision that we need more time,” said Hardsuit Labs on Twitter. “Moving launch is one of the changes we are making to ensure the best player experience possible.”

“This is not a decision taken lightly nor is it the first option we considered,” it added. “We will share more information in the coming months on launch timing and other organisational changes that will help us achieve this goal.

“We understand that this will be a disappointment to many of you, but we also appreciate how our ambition is echoed through many parts of the community.”

Today we have an important announcement in regards to the release date of Bloodlines 2. ? pic.twitter.com/M3xR5qOOpN — Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 (@VtM_Bloodlines) August 11, 2020

This news comes after the developer cutting ties with games writer Chris Avellone after numerous sexual harassment and misconduct allegations arose from other industry professionals. While Avellone’s involvement in the game wasn’t heavy, the game will no longer feature any of Avellone’s work.

Avellone was also kicked from numerous projects for his alleged misconduct including Techland’s Dying Light 2.