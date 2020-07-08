Nacon has revealed the next entry in the beloved Vampire RPG franchise – Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong.

The new narrative RPG will take players to Boston where you’ll uncover a political power struggle between a new Vampire Prince erging to preserve the traditional views of the Masquerade vampire faction.

Nacon has revealed that Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong will come out on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch and the Epic Games Store in 2021.

Check out the trailer below:

Tonight, everything changes. Join us, as we celebrate the unification of Boston and Hartford. As we revolutionize our blood supply. Tonight we celebrate, and tonight everything changes… Just not in the way we expected. Embrace the role of 3 vampires, each belonging to a different clan of the Camarilla. Weave between their intertwined stories, unravel fact from fiction and make choices that will define the future of the city of Boston.

Before the release of Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong, players will also be able to experience Vampire: The Masquerade 2, the first true sequel to the series’ beloved 2004 outing.