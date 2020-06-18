Valve has decided to stop their silence on the Black Lives Matter movement by officially supporting the Game Devs of Color Expo later this year.

The exhibition, which takes place this September, is designed to give game developers of colour the spotlight to talk about their games, gaming content, or produce talks about gaming.

“The Game Devs of Color Expo is a space meant to enlighten and unite, and is open to people of all genders, races, abilities, sexual orientations, and religions. We are committed to ensuring that this event is inclusive to all,” reads the convention’s website.

The event was already set to be sponsored by Pokémon Go developer Niantic, console designer Playdate and Microsoft Xbox. Now, Valve is set to support the group.

This support does come after Valve came under fire for their silence on the Black Lives Matter protests which caused some indie developers to remove their games from Steam until Valve took a stance.

The news came from Shawn Alexander Allen, an organiser for the convention.

“Valve has pledged to be a big sponsor of the Game Devs of Color Expo,” said Allen on Twitter. “(There will be a cool side effect to this we will announce soon) They also supported the Black Voices in gaming event hosted by ICJMAN. Decent 1st steps. Definitely better than the performances other companies have done.”