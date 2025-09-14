Valorant Not Opening? The Ultimate Riot Vanguard Fix Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

You click on Valorant, the Riot Client opens, you hit “Play,” the splash screen might appear for a second, and then… nothing. The game vanishes without an error code. This classic “fail to launch” problem in Valorant is almost universally tied to its complex and sensitive kernel-level anti-cheat software, Riot Vanguard. Either Vanguard hasn’t initialized correctly, or it’s in conflict with another piece of software on your system.

This guide provides a comprehensive, deeply researched checklist to tackle every known cause of Valorant’s launch failures, focusing on the specific steps required to appease Riot Vanguard and get you back in the game.

Initial Diagnosis: Is It a Server-Side Issue?

Before you start troubleshooting your system, it’s wise to confirm that Riot’s servers are online and that there isn’t a widespread login or launch issue.

Check the Official Riot Games Support Page: The official Valorant service status page is the most reliable source. It will have banners or notifications for any ongoing maintenance or server problems.

Deep Dive into Why Valorant and Vanguard Fail to Launch

Valorant is not like other games. Its launch process is entirely dependent on Riot Vanguard, which operates at the deepest level of your operating system (the kernel) to prevent cheating. This deep integration is the source of most launch problems.

Riot Vanguard Not Initialized Properly: Vanguard loads when your computer boots up. If this initial process is interrupted, or if it needs to apply an update that requires a system reboot, it will remain in a non-functional state and block the game from launching. This is why a simple restart is the most common fix.

The Ultimate Step-by-Step Troubleshooting Checklist

Follow these steps in order. They are structured to address the most common Vanguard-related issues first.

Level 1: The Vanguard Reset Cycle

Restart Your PC: This is the most crucial first step for any Valorant issue. It is not generic advice. A full system reboot allows Riot Vanguard to properly load its kernel driver and apply any pending updates. If you have just installed or updated the game, this step is mandatory. Run Everything as an Administrator: This resolves a huge number of permission-related launch failures. Right-click on your Valorant desktop shortcut.

Go to Properties > Compatibility .

. Check the box for “Run this program as an administrator.”

Click “Apply” and “OK.”

It’s also a good practice to do this for the Riot Client executable as well, which is typically located in C:\Riot Games\Riot Client\ . Check the VGC Service: The vgc service is the heart of Vanguard. You need to ensure it’s allowed to run. Press Windows Key + R , type msconfig , and press Enter.

, type , and press Enter. Go to the Services tab.

tab. Look for a service named vgc .

. Ensure the checkbox next to it is ticked (enabled). If it’s not, check it, click “Apply,” and restart your PC.

Level 2: Repairing and Reinstalling

Reinstall Riot Vanguard: If the Vanguard installation itself is corrupted, a clean reinstall is the most effective fix. Close the Riot Client completely from the system tray.

Go to Windows Settings > Apps > Apps & features .

. Find Riot Vanguard in the list and click Uninstall .

in the list and click . Follow the prompts to remove it.

Restart your computer. This step is essential to fully remove the driver.

This step is essential to fully remove the driver. Launch the Riot Client (as an administrator). It will detect that Vanguard is missing and begin a fresh installation.

After the installation is complete, you will be prompted to restart your computer one final time. Do it. This full cycle solves most persistent launch issues. Allow Valorant Through Your Firewall: Your security software could be blocking the connection. In the Windows Search bar, type “Firewall” and open “Allow an app through Windows Firewall.”

Click “Change settings” (you’ll need admin rights).

Scroll down the list and ensure all entries related to Valorant and Riot Client have both their Private and Public boxes checked.

and have both their and boxes checked. Also, add an exception for Vanguard, typically located at C:\Program Files\Riot Vanguard\vgc.exe .

Level 3: Resolving Software Conflicts

Perform a Clean Boot: This will start Windows with only the essential Microsoft services running, allowing you to see if a third-party application is causing the conflict. Press Windows Key + R , type msconfig , and press Enter.

, type , and press Enter. Go to the Services tab.

tab. Check the box at the bottom for “Hide all Microsoft services.”

Click the “Disable all” button.

button. Go to the Startup tab and click “Open Task Manager.” Disable all startup applications.

tab and click “Open Task Manager.” Disable all startup applications. Restart your PC. Try to launch Valorant. If it works, a background application you disabled is the cause. You can then re-enable services and startup apps in small groups to find the culprit. Update Your System and Drivers: Graphics Drivers: Go directly to the NVIDIA or AMD website and perform a clean installation of the latest graphics drivers.

Go directly to the NVIDIA or AMD website and perform a clean installation of the latest graphics drivers. Windows Update: Ensure your version of Windows is fully up to date. Vanguard requires a modern, secure version of the OS to function.

Conclusion: Taming Riot Vanguard

Resolving Valorant’s failure to launch is a process of ensuring its anti-cheat, Riot Vanguard, is running correctly and without interference. The solution almost always involves a system restart, running as an administrator, or a full reinstallation of Vanguard. By following the specific reset cycle for the anti-cheat and then methodically ruling out software conflicts, you can fix the vast majority of launch issues and get back into the game.