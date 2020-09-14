It seems OnePlus has skirted a bit too close to the design of Apple’s Airpods after customs and border officials in New York seized 2000 of their OnePlus Buds thinking they were knockoff Airpods.

“CBP Officers are protecting the American public from various dangers on a daily basis,” boasted Troy Miller, Director of CBP’s New York Field Operations. “The interception of these counterfeit earbuds is a direct reflection of the vigilance and commitment to mission success by our CBP Officers daily.”

The Buds were in transit to Nevada and was reportedly worth $398,000, though it is not clear if this is based on how much Apple or OnePlus charges.

Actual Airpods

While the custom officials were clearly not fans of OnePlus’s low prices and high quality, and clearly ignored the very clear branding on the box, we can’t help but feel this is OnePlus’s fault for clearly copying Apple’s very ugly and distinct design.

Thankfully OnePlus’s actual phones are safe, given that the company has moved away from copying Apple’s equally iconic and ugly notch.

Thanks, Albatross for the tip.