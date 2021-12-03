Update to Tesla app suggests Tesla car-sharing network is getting closer

An analysis of a recent update to the Tesla app suggests Tesla is getting ready to enable car sharing for their vehicles.

Version 4.3.1 of the app includes new text strings related to:

  • Sharing your Tesla vehicle with others
  • Asset for vehicle sharing
  • Endpoints related to vehicle sharing

Ultimately Tesla is of course working towards their fleet of robo-taxis, which would allow owners to rent their car to strangers while they are otherwise occupied.

The wording does not yet suggest plans for renting your car to strangers, but the coming new features suggest a stepwise change towards that goal.

via Electrek

