Microsoft released update KB4532695 for Windows 10 version 1903 and 1909 a few days ago. While the update delivers additional corrections, as well as improvements in stability and security, users have encountered a number of issues since.

In the official Microsoft forum, users are reporting performance issues, including problems with sound and system start-up.

The problems range from slow system boot to users losing drivers. Others are receiving the BSOD.

Another user in the forum reported that his “extended laptop display” is not displaying since the update.

Have any of our readers experienced their own issues after updating to KB4532695? Let us know below.

Source: Wincentral