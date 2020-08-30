Upcoming Samsung Galaxy M51 smartphone leaked online

Samsung’s upcoming mid-range smartphone Galaxy M51 got leaked online today. The Galaxy M51 will come with a 6.7-inch Infinity-O Super AMOLED display for great viewing experience. Samsung has included a 7000 mAh battery in this smartphone to deliver great battery life. The 25W Super Quick Charge feature will allow you to charge the massive 7000 mAh battery quickly.

On the back of the Galaxy Samsung Galaxy M51, you will find a quad-camera setup. The 64 MP main camera will allow you to capture great images. The 12 MP ultra-wide-angle camera will allow you to capture 1230degree images. The 5 MP depth camera will help in the live focus scenarios and the 5 MP camera will allow you to take great photos when subjects are really close.

To offer smooth everyday performance, Samsung is using Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor and 8GB RAM to power this device.

Samsung Galaxy M51 is expected to be launched in India this week for less than 25,000 INR ($375 USD).