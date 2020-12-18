Rumors of OnePlus working on a smartphone have been doing the rounds since 2015, but we heard nothing from OnePlus about its upcoming smartwatch, until recently. On its Twitter account, the company hinted that the much-awaited smartwatch may launch by the end of this year. This obviously didn’t turn out to be true as the company reportedly postponed the launch date. Now, we’re again hearing about it, but this time CEO Pete Lau is giving us some insights about what could be the company’s first-ever smartwatch.

In a recent interview with Input Mag, CEO Pete Lau said that OnePlus was working with the WearOS team to “improve the connectivity between the Wear OS ecosystem, Android TV, and Android smartphones.” Here is what Pete said in the interview:

Wear OS definitely has room to improve. What we’re trying to do is work with Google to try to improve the connectivity between the Wear OS ecosystem, Android TV, and Android smartphones to create this ability for better device interoperability across the ecosystems. This has been something looked at very positively from Google’s side as well, so this is the direction that we’re trying to develop, but we don’t have more than we can share on that right now.

The CEO didn’t share details about the specs of its upcoming smartwatch. All we got was a hint that the much-awaited smartwatch could run Google’s WearOS.

According to previous rumors, the OnePlus Watch will have a circular design like the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active and unlike the Apple Watch, which features a square design. Meanwhile, OnePlus’ sister company OPPO also released a smartwatch earlier this year, but since it has a square design, these two will look different from each other, unlike OPPO Find X2 and OnePlus 8 Pr0, both of which look very similar to each other. Unfortunately, besides the design, we don’t know much about what’s inside the smartwatch.

How many of you’re excited about the OnePlus Watch? Let us know down in the comments.