Upcoming important new features for Microsoft Edge for Android and Microsoft Launcher Preview app have leaked online, courtesy of @Alex193a. To be more specific, the Microsoft Launcher Preview app will be getting a “Pin to new page” feature, while Microsoft Edge for Android will be getting a new feature called “Recent Tabs”.

The Recent Tabs will appear right beside the InPrivate tab and as the name suggests, it will display all the recent web pages that you visited recently. These new features appear to be hidden which means Microsoft is internally testing these features.

Unfortunately, we don’t have any information as to when these new features are going to be available for the public. But since the features have leaked online, we can expect Microsoft to roll out these new features soon to the public. For now, you can check out the below images which give you the details of the UI of these new features.

Gallery

You can download Microsoft Edge on your Android smartphone from this link. If you want to try the Microsoft Launcher Preview app you can click on this link. Alternatively, you can head over to the Google Play Store and search for these apps.

via ALumia