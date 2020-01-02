Upcoming Dell Mobile Connect app update will add support for iOS devices

Dell Mobile Connect app allows you to connect your smartphone with Dell laptops to enable file transfer, screen mirroring and more. Until now, Dell Mobile Connect’s wireless file transfer and app mirroring capabilities were limited to Android devices alone. Dell today announced that they will bring these two features to iOS devices in Spring this year.

Dell XPS, Inspiron, Vostro, Alienware and G Series users with iOS devices will be able to directly access their favorite mobile apps and take advantage of drag-and-drop file transfer and content mirroring straight from their Dell laptop.

Dell Mobile Connect with iOS data transfer and screen mirroring will be available this Spring.