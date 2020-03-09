Upcoming Apple watchOS 7 update will include several new compelling features

Apple last year released watchOS 6 update with several new features including Cycle Tracking, Noise, Activity trends, Voice Memos, Audiobooks, Calculator. For the first time, the App Store was included in Apple Watch. Today, several new features that are coming to watchOS 7 update got leaked online. Read about them below.

Watch face sharing:

You can add complications, or information from apps, to some watch faces. Your Apple Watch has complications that show your battery life, the date, and more. You can also add complications from some third-party apps. Apple will allow users to share their watch face customizations with others.

Updated Photos watch face:

In addition to your individual photos and albums, you can set a shared album as your watch face. This allows multiple users to access and contribute to the same shared album.

Apple Watch for kids:

Apple will soon allow parents to manage kids’ Apple Watch in addition to their own Apple Watch. No need for multiple iPhones. A single iPhone can now manage multiple Apple Watches.

Schooltime:

watchOS 7 will allow parents to manage which apps and complications can be used during certain hours of a day.

Sleep tracking:

Native sleep tracking support is finally coming to Apple Watch with watchOS 7.

Native app support:

With watchOS 7, Apple Watch apps will no longer be based on extensions of iPhone apps.

You can learn more about these features from the source link below.

Source: 9to5mac