Apple’s ecosystem is widely believed to be second to none, and this is one of the reasons why people prefer Apple to any other brand. Apple devices work together seamlessly as they are linked by common software platforms, but apart from the software, Apple may also be thinking of making the design of future MacBook Pro laptops somewhat similar to iPhone 12 and iPad Pro.

According to Ming-Chi Kuo, a reliable Apple analyst, the upcoming MacBook Pro laptop won’t feature the curvy design that you get to see in the top and bottom parts of the laptop. Instead, the company is looking forward to incorporating the iPhone 12-style flat-edge design in its upcoming Pro laptops. “In terms of casing design, the new models cancel the curvy design of existing models’ top and bottom parts and adopt a flat-edged form factor design similar to the ??iPhone 12??,” said the analyst in a recent note to investors.

Apple introduced the very recognizable flat-edged form factor on the iPhone 12 models last year, but the company didn’t share any details whether it’s a plan to introduce a similar design to its upcoming MacBook Pro laptops. And if what the analyst is saying is true, iPad Pro, iPhone 12, and MacBook Pro will share the flat-edge form factor.

However, if Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman is to be believed, the upcoming MacBook Pro will look similar to the current models with only minor design changes(via XDA). Gurman didn’t share the details of minor design changes that he claimed Apple will incorporate into the upcoming Pro models.

If rumors are to be believed, MagSafe charging will return to the MacBook Pro models, and located right next to it will be two USB-C ports. Two more USB-C port will be located on the other side of the laptop. Rumor also has it that it’ll ditch the controversial touch-bar.

If you own a MacBook Pro., let’s know what changes you want to see in the newer MacBook Pro models.