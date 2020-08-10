Upcoming Apple A14 processor may destroy Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ in CPU performance

Last month, Qualcomm announced its new Snapdragon 865+ 5G mobile platform, the latest flagship SoC for premium smartphones. It is a minor upgrade from the existing Snapdragon 865 mobile platform. Snapdragon 865+ offers 10% better CPU and GPU performance when compared to its predecessor.

Even though the Snapdragon 865+ is the most powerful processor from Qualcomm, it still can’t beat the CPU performance of Apple’s A13 processor which was released last year with the Apple iPhone 11 series. When it comes to single-core CPU performance, Snapdragon is already 25% behind Apple A13. This gap is going to become even wider with the upcoming release of Apple A14. Apple A14 is expected to power the next-generation iPhones releasing in September this year.

According to leaker Komiya, Apple A14 will deliver a 40% better CPU and a 50% better GPU performance than A13. If this rumor turns out to be true, it will take Qualcomm several years to catch up with Apple’s CPU performance. To deliver this great performance, Apple A14 may reach 3.1GHz frequency, which is 400MHz higher than Apple’s A13. Also, Apple is switching to TSMC’s 5nm-based manufacturing process, which should make the A14 more efficient.

Apple is also planning to release its own processor for Mac devices later this year. Apple Silicon in the upcoming Mac devices may deliver even better performance when compared to the A14. It will be interesting to see how Qualcomm competes with Apple Silicon in the coming years.