Epic Games has revealed the next-generation Unreal Engine 5 game engine running in real-time on Sony’s next-gen PlayStation 5.

Epic’s 10-minute technological showcase reveals billions of polygons displaying movie-quality objects running in real-time on next-gen hardware. While Epic Games’ current generation Unreal Engine 4 does support both Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 already, Unreal Engine 5 is a true next-gen game engine for the new consoles.

Presented by UE5 Technical Director of Graphics Brian Karis and Special Projects Art Director Jerome Platteaux, the new trailer gives players an in-depth look at “Lumen in the Land of Nanite” – a real-time demonstration running live on PlayStation 5 showcasing two new core technologies that will debut in UE5: Nanite virtualized micropolygon geometry, which frees artists to create as much geometric detail as the eye can see, and Lumen, a fully dynamic global illumination solution that immediately reacts to scene and light changes.

Check out the trailer below: