Microsoft is offering a $400 discount on the Microsoft Surface Duo, meaning you can pick up a brand-new device, unlocked, for as little as $999.99.

That would be for the 128 GB model, while the 256 GB model is $1099.99.

At $999.99 that would not be far off from the cost of a basic Samsung Galaxy S21, but of course for a much more interesting device.

The Surface Duo features an iconic super-thin design with dual screens designed for effortless multitasking and productivity.

Introducing revolutionary new ways to use a mobile device thanks to an innovative 360° hinge, two screens, and apps that seamlessly work together. Do one better.

The full specs include:

Screen Dual-pane 5.6 inches, total resolution 2700 x 1800 px Processor Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 855 RAM 6 GB Storage 128 GB or 256 GB Network 4G LTE, WCDMA (UMTS), GSM Operating System Android 10 Size/Weight 145.2 mm (H) x 93.3 mm (W) x 9.9 mm (closed), 250g Battery 3577mAh Camera 11MP, f/2.0 Price RRP $1399 for 128 GB, $1499 for 256GB

You can grab the deal, while it lasts, at Microsoft here.

via Alumia