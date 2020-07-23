You can now get the Samsung Galaxy S10e smartphone for just $499 from Amazon US. Samsung recently released a software update that gives you all new features including Single Take AI, Pro Video and more.

If you’re sitting on the fence, here are some specs for the Galaxy S10e to help you decide:

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 chipset, with octa-core 2.8GHz processor.

Up to 8GB RAM/256GB.

Dynamic AMOLED HDR+ Infinity O display with QHD+ resolution and 800 nits brightness. 5.8-inch size.

Side fingerprint reader S10 e.

Rear Camera setup: 12MP (f1.5), Wide (77 degree) Dual aperture, Dual Pixel, OIS 16MP (f2.2) Ultra wide (123 degree) FF

Front camera setup: 10MP (F1.9)

Camera features: World’s first selfie camera with 4K video recording Live focus Zoom effect Colour point effect Spin effect AR Emoji 10 new scene optimisers Smart composition guide Super Slowmo

Battery: 3100 mAh.

Support for WiFi 6- the latest WiFi standard for super speed wireless performance.

Weight/Thickness: 150gms/7.9mm

Wireless charging and wireless power sharing.

Available colours: Prism White, Prism Green, Prism Black, Canary Yellow.

Other key features: AKG Headphones and AKG Speakers HDR10+ playback Dolby Atmos Sound IP68 waterproof design



