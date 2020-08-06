Yesterday Samsung officially launched the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra.

Today Microsoft has opened pre-orders for the unlocked version of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20, with shipments starting on August 21, 2020.

While the price is the same $999 as everywhere else, the device does come with a special bundle.

For a limited time, if you preorder, you will receive up to $150 Samsung credit and 50% off Microsoft 365 apps (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and more) on all your devices including phone, PC, and tablet.

Like the Note 20 Ultra, the Note 20 also features Microsoft’s Project Cloud optimisation and OneNote syncing.

See the full specs below:

Specifications for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series
modelNote 20 Ultra 5GNote 20 (5G)
operating systemAndroid 10 with Samsung One UI
CPUExynos 990 2.7 GHz Octacore CPU
Display6.9 inch Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Display, 120 Hz, aspect ratio 19.3: 9, Gorilla Glass 76.7 inch Super AMOLED, 60 Hz
resolutionWQHD / 3200 x 1440 pixels, 508 ppiFHD + / 2400 x 1080 pixels, 393 ppi
Storage12 GB RAM, 256/512 GB (other storage options possible), MicroSD8 GB RAM, 256 GB
Main cameraTriple camera, 108 MP aperture f / 1.8, 12 MP ultra wide angle f / 2.2, 12 MP 5x optical zoom f / 3.0, laser auto focus, 50x space zoomTriple camera, 12 MP aperture f / 1.8, 12 MP ultra wide angle f / 2.2, 64 MP telephoto 3x optical zoom f / 2.0, 30x space zoom
Front camera10 MP (f / 2.2, autofocus)
VideoUp to 8K recording (main camera)
Cellular2G, 3G, 4G / LTE, 5G-ready
linksDual SIM + eSIM, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C (Gen 3.2), NFC, WiFi 6, Wireless DeX
safetyFace recognition, on-screen fingerprint reader, Samsung Pay, Samsung Knox, IP68
S-PenLatency 9 msLatency 26 ms
battery pack4500 mAh, quick charge, induction charging4300 mAh, quick charge, induction charging
ColoursMystic Black, Mystic BronzeMystic Black, Mystic Bronze, Mystic Green
Dimensions164.8 x 77.2 x 8.1 mm161.6 x 75.2 x 8.3 mm

See the deal at Microsoft here.

via ALumia

