Yesterday Samsung officially launched the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra.

Today Microsoft has opened pre-orders for the unlocked version of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20, with shipments starting on August 21, 2020.

While the price is the same $999 as everywhere else, the device does come with a special bundle.

For a limited time, if you preorder, you will receive up to $150 Samsung credit and 50% off Microsoft 365 apps (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and more) on all your devices including phone, PC, and tablet.

Like the Note 20 Ultra, the Note 20 also features Microsoft’s Project Cloud optimisation and OneNote syncing.

Gallery

See the full specs below:

Specifications for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series model Note 20 Ultra 5G Note 20 (5G) operating system Android 10 with Samsung One UI CPU Exynos 990 2.7 GHz Octacore CPU Display 6.9 inch Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Display, 120 Hz, aspect ratio 19.3: 9, Gorilla Glass 7 6.7 inch Super AMOLED, 60 Hz resolution WQHD / 3200 x 1440 pixels, 508 ppi FHD + / 2400 x 1080 pixels, 393 ppi Storage 12 GB RAM, 256/512 GB (other storage options possible), MicroSD 8 GB RAM, 256 GB Main camera Triple camera, 108 MP aperture f / 1.8, 12 MP ultra wide angle f / 2.2, 12 MP 5x optical zoom f / 3.0, laser auto focus, 50x space zoom Triple camera, 12 MP aperture f / 1.8, 12 MP ultra wide angle f / 2.2, 64 MP telephoto 3x optical zoom f / 2.0, 30x space zoom Front camera 10 MP (f / 2.2, autofocus) Video Up to 8K recording (main camera) Cellular 2G, 3G, 4G / LTE, 5G-ready links Dual SIM + eSIM, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C (Gen 3.2), NFC, WiFi 6, Wireless DeX safety Face recognition, on-screen fingerprint reader, Samsung Pay, Samsung Knox, IP68 S-Pen Latency 9 ms Latency 26 ms battery pack 4500 mAh, quick charge, induction charging 4300 mAh, quick charge, induction charging Colours Mystic Black, Mystic Bronze Mystic Black, Mystic Bronze, Mystic Green Dimensions 164.8 x 77.2 x 8.1 mm 161.6 x 75.2 x 8.3 mm

See the deal at Microsoft here.

via ALumia