Samsung has already started pushing the OneUI 3.1 update to Galaxy S2o international and carrier variants, and now, the company is also making the update available for unlocked variants of the S20 smartphones in the US. The update carries version number G98x1U1UEU1DUB7.

The OneUI 3.1 update adds some noteworthy new features, including the ability to remove GPS location data from images while sharing them, automatic switching of Galaxy Buds between compatible Galaxy devices, Private Share, Eye Comfort Shield, minor UI. Additionally, the update also adds the Android 2021 March security patch.

The OneUI 3.1 update is already available for many of Samsung’s flagship devices, including Galaxy Fold, Galaxy Note10, Galaxy Z Fold 2. The company will also make the update available for other mid-range and flagship Galaxy phones in the coming days. You can know more about the OneUI 3.1 update here.

Meanwhile, if you own any of the unlocked S20 models and are based in the USA but didn’t receive the update, you check for it manually by going to Settings » System update. And if you didn’t see the update even after checking it manually, you should wait a few more days to get it.

via SamMobile