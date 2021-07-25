Amazon is offering a massive $399.95 discount on the unlocked Pixel 4 smartphone. The smartphone is now available at a price point of $399.95, down from $799 — $399.05 cheaper than the original price. You can check out some of the key features of the smartphone below.

Google Pixel 4 key features:

Point and shoot for the perfect photo. Capture brilliant color and control the exposure balance of different parts of your photos.

Get the shot without the flash. Night sight is now faster and easier to use it can even take photos of the milky way.

Get more done with your voice. The new Google assistant is the easiest way to send texts, share photos, and more.

A new way to control your phone. Quick gestures let you skip songs and silenced calls – just by waving your hand above the screen.

End the robocalls. With call screen, The Google assistant helps you proactively filter Our spam before your phone ever rings.

You can buy the renewed Google Pixel 4 at a discounted price here from Amazon.