The first folding phone company is back with a new device, and unlike their first attempt, the Royole Flexpai 2 is a serious contender.

Unlike the first release, the update features a zero-gap hinge, making it competitive with handsets like the Huawei Mate X which is likely to retail for much more.

Royole Flexpai 2 also features other top-range specs including a Snapdragon 865 processor, 5G support, UFS 3.0 flash storage, and LPDDR5 RAM.

The company uses its own proprietary 7.8-inch “third-generation Cicada Wing fully-flexible display” which they say is 50% brighter, offers a bigger media viewing area for widescreen media and can withstand 200,000 bends.

Of course, besides the camera, it is the durability of the hinge and screen which will determine if the new device is a real challenger.

Royole is launching the device in Q2 2020. See their presentation below:

