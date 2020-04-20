UNICEF and Microsoft launch global learning platform to address COVID-19 education crisis

Back in 2018, Microsoft and UNICEF announced a partnership to improve the education situation of children and young people affected by conflict and natural disasters. They launched Learning Passport program that offered education through a digital remote learning platform.

Microsoft and UNICEF today announced the expansion of Learning Passport global learning platform with support for country-level curriculum to help people affected by COVID-19 continue their education at home. Kosovo, Timor-Leste and Ukraine are the first to roll out their online curriculum through the Learning Passport platform.

Now all countries with a curriculum capable of being taught online will be able to facilitate online learning for children and youth with devices at home.

The content available to schoolchildren includes online books, videos and additional support for parents of children with learning disabilities.

Children and young people who want to continue their education online can access their country’s learningpassport.unicef.org page.

The platform for each country provides a digitized curriculum with textbooks and a selection of supplemental content, in national languages, that is jointly curated at country-level to best serve learners’ and educators’ specific needs.

Source: Microsoft