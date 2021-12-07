PlayStation has announced that Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, which remasters Uncharted 4: A Theif’s End and its DLC, launches on January 28th on PlayStation 5, ahead of the PC version.

In this remaster of Uncharted 4: A Theif’s End and The Lost Legacy DLC, PlayStation 5 players will be treated to a suite of graphical upgrades as well as a selection of PS5 exclusive features such as Spatial 3D Audio, which also utilises the DualSense controller’s haptic feedback.

In this Legacy of Thieves Collection, PlayStation 5 players will be able to choose from three graphical options, allowing for 4K visuals, or 120fps gameplay. Here’s what Sony says about each of the graphical modes:

Fidelity Mode – For those of you who have a 4K display and want super sharp resolution above all else to enjoy the stunning environments and details the Uncharted series is known for, select Fidelity Mode and play in native 4K resolution with a 30fps target framerate.

Performance Mode – We carried over the high framerate PS4 patch with Performance Mode, which targets a 60fps frame rate.

Performance+ Mode – If you’re all about the smoothest gameplay possible and don’t mind a resolution drop, try out our first ever Performance+ Mode which targets 120fps* at a 1080p resolution.

Deeper into the PlayStation Blog post, PlayStation announced that Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection will be available for only $10 as an upgrade if you already own one of the PlayStation 4 Uncharted games. If you’re not eligible for the $10 upgrade, the game will also be available physically and digitally for USD $49.99.

Sadly for PC players who can’t wait to get their hands on the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, we’re being told to “stay tuned for more details,” as Sony won’t be revealing more until sometime in 2022.

PC players can at least wishlist the game on Steam and the Epic Games Store if you really want to show off just how excited you are to Sony.